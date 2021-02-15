Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low -18F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -5.58. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -8 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.