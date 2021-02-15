 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low -18F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -5.58. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -8 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News