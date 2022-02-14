 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 14F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

