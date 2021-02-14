Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Mainly cloudy. Low -14F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel much colder at -20.66. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -19 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.