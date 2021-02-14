This evening in Waterloo: Mainly cloudy. Low -14F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel much colder at -20.66. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -19 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Bitterly cold. Considerable cloudiness. Low -3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to rema…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Bitterly cold. Cloudy. Low -7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, w…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low -6F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low -6F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. S…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Bitterly cold. A few clouds. Low -12F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up i…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel much colder at -13.26. -6 degrees is today's lo…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might b…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0. -13 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of r…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 3.55. Today's forecas…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at 2.65. A -3-degree low…