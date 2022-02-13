Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 9F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waterloo's evening forecast: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Much colder. Low 4F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 15F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomor…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Windy with a few showers early. Cloudy skies late. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Wat…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. A 5-degree low is forecasted…
Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun an…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Wednesday, with temperature…