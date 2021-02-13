This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -6 though it will feel much colder at -23.98. We'll see a low temperature of -16 degrees tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from SAT 9:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
