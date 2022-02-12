Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 5F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.