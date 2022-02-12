For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 5F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 15F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Much colder. Low 4F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 1F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at hom…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomor…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Windy with a few showers early. Cloudy skies late. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%…
Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Wat…
Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun an…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Wednesday, with temperature…