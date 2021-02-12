Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low -6F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -18.88. We'll see a low temperature of -14 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
