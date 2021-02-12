 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low -6F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -18.88. We'll see a low temperature of -14 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News