Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Much colder. Low 4F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.