Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low -8F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -14.58. We'll see a low temperature of -8 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.