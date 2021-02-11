This evening in Waterloo: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low -8F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -14.58. We'll see a low temperature of -8 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
