For the drive home in Waterloo: Windy with a few showers early. Cloudy skies late. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
