Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low -6F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -6.93. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -8 degrees. Thursday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.