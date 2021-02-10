For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low -6F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -6.93. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -8 degrees. Thursday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
