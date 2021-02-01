This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 21.4. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 9.9. A 10-degree l…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Snow likely. Low 19F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with tempera…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 12F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a …
Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperat…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures b…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 20.94. Today's forec…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 10F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It…