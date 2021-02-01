Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 21.4. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.