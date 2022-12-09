 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

