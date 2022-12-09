This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
