This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
