This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
