This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
