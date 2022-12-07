Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.