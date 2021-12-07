This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
