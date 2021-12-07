 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News