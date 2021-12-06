For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 8F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 5…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It looks like …
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy and windy. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a goo…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorr…
Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy with periods of drizzle after midnight. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo people will s…
Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomo…
Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees…