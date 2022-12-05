 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

