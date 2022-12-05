Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.