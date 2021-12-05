Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy and windy. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
