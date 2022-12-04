 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News