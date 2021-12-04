For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 5…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy with periods of drizzle after midnight. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo people will s…
Waterloo's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. I…
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomo…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorro…
Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees…
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies toda…