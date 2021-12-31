 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at . -9 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News