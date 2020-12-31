 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 17.36. A 9-degree low is forcasted. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

