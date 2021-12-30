 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 2 degrees. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

