Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
