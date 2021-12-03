 Skip to main content
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

