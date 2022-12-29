For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
