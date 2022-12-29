 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News