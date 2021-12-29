This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Overcast. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all in the forecast for Eastern Iowa today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Iowa today through Sunday.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Windy with a steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 36F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph.…
This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 9F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to s…
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Some mixed winter precipitation possible late. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures …
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.