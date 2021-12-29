 Skip to main content
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Overcast. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

