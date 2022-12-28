For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will come to an end today, but the wind and cold are only going to get worse. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold it will get here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -1. We'll see a low temperature of -10 degrees today. How likely…
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
This evening in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy and windy. Low near -10F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It mig…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 8F. SSE winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 m…
This evening in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low around -5F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with tem…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Variable cloudiness and windy. Areas of blowing snow. Low -3F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a g…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13. A 8-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees today. Strong wind…