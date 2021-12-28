 Skip to main content
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 9F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

