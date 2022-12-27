 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

