Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 23F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Iowa today through Sunday.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Windy with a steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 36F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph.…
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Some mixed winter precipitation possible late. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures …
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds overnight. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Waterloo people should be pre…
Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Water…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach…