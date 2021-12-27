 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 23F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News