Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 23F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.