Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Windy with a steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 36F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

