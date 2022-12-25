Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 8F. SSE winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.