This evening in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Iowa today through Sunday.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
