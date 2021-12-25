 Skip to main content
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

