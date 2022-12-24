 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low around -5F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . A 7-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

