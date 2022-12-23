This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Variable cloudiness and windy. Areas of blowing snow. Low -3F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -6 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
