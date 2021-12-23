Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.