This evening in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy and windy. Low near -10F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -1, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Waterloo, with forecast models showing 29 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
Snow will come to an end today, but the wind and cold are only going to get worse. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold it will get here.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
