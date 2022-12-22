 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy and windy. Low near -10F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -1, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Waterloo, with forecast models showing 29 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

