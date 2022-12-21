Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low -4F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. Thursday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.