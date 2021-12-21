 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School

Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds overnight. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News