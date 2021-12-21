Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds overnight. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
