Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low -1F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A 0-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.