 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School

Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News