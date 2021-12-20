Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
