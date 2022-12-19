Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Snow showers. Low 6F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . -2 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.