Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
