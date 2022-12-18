Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It m…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. 10 degrees is today's low. Waterloo could see periods of br…
Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 37-degree low is forec…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with tempera…
This evening in Waterloo: Windy at times with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Today's forecast…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Tuesday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures …