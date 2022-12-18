 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

