This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It m…
Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 37-degree low is forec…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
This evening in Waterloo: Windy at times with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies. Areas of freezing fog. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with tempera…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. 10 degrees is today's low. Waterloo could see periods of br…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Today's forecast…