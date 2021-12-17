 Skip to main content
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

